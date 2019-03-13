Overview

Dr. Patrick Fei, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Fei works at Southcoast Health General Surgery in Fall River, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis, Intestinal Obstruction and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.