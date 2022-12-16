See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Columbus, GA
Dr. Patrick Fernicola, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (73)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Patrick Fernicola, MD

Dr. Patrick Fernicola, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital, Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside, St. Francis - Emory Healthcare and Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center.

Dr. Fernicola works at The Hughston Clinic, P.C. in Columbus, GA with other offices in Dothan, AL, Lagrange, GA, Leesburg, GA and Phenix City, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fernicola's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hughston Clinic - Columbus
    6262 Veterans Pkwy, Columbus, GA 31909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 324-6661
  2. 2
    Hughston Clinic Dothan
    512 N Shady Ln, Dothan, AL 36303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 699-5747
  3. 3
    Hughston Clinic LaGrange
    107 Calumet Center Rd, Lagrange, GA 30241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 331-2910
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Hughston Clinic Albany
    117 Oakland Pkwy, Leesburg, GA 31763 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 324-6661
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  5. 5
    Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital
    4401 RIVERCHASE DR, Phenix City, AL 36867 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 732-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital
  • Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside
  • St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
  • Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • MVP Health Care
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 73 ratings
    Patient Ratings (73)
    5 Star
    (56)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Dec 16, 2022
    I am extremely happy with Dr.Fernacola. No way I can say all The right words to express how great I feel . From the first visit till my last visit. Never thought I would feel this good after 50 yrs of pain and 4 surgerys. Truly amazing . Everyone at the office were helpful and help me threw everything I needed to do. I mean everyone at Dothan Office to the hospital. I,d Like to say a few things about the staff at Hughston hospital in Columbus. Nothing short of abosolutely the best from a immaculant cleanliness thay dont stop cleaning its spotless. The staff is very attentive in everyway. The nurses were the most caring and took excellent care over and above the jobs. Two of the nurses came by on there time when I was being discarge the next day to say good luck and wish me well !! Never has that ever happened to me. Thats Caring Period. So from beginning to going home was just amazing. 5 Stars is not near enough for Dr.Fernacola to the ENTIRE STAFF. 10 stars to everyone . Thank You
    Michael DiLallo — Dec 16, 2022
    About Dr. Patrick Fernicola, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Fernicola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernicola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fernicola has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fernicola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fernicola has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fernicola on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    73 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernicola. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernicola.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernicola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernicola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

