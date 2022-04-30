See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. Patrick Fessler, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Patrick Fessler, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (37)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Patrick Fessler, DO

Dr. Patrick Fessler, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. 

Dr. Fessler works at Lpg Orthopedics - the Sanctuary in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Estero, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Avinash Kumar, MD
Dr. Avinash Kumar, MD
4.5 (52)
View Profile
Dr. Jeremy Frank, MD
Dr. Jeremy Frank, MD
4.5 (165)
View Profile
Dr. Sara Simmons, MD
Dr. Sara Simmons, MD
4.5 (24)
View Profile

Dr. Fessler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lpg Orthopedics - the Sanctuary
    8960 Colonial Center Dr Ste 206, Fort Myers, FL 33905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 343-9696
  2. 2
    Lee Pharmacy 7
    23450 Via Coconut Pt, Estero, FL 34135 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 343-9696
    Tuesday
    6:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:30am - 7:00pm
    Sunday
    6:30am - 7:00pm
  3. 3
    Lee Memorial Health System
    2776 Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 343-9696

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Coral Hospital
  • Gulf Coast Medical Center
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Back Pain
Chondrocalcinosis
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Back Pain
Chondrocalcinosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Fessler?

    Apr 30, 2022
    Professional and caring.
    — Apr 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Patrick Fessler, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Patrick Fessler, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fessler to family and friends

    Dr. Fessler's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Fessler

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Patrick Fessler, DO.

    About Dr. Patrick Fessler, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205249919
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fessler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fessler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Fessler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fessler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fessler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fessler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Patrick Fessler, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.