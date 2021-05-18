Dr. Patrick Fisher, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fisher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Fisher, DO
Dr. Patrick Fisher, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Orlando, FL.
Orlando Health Heart Institute1222 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (321) 841-6444Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Florida Institute for Research Medicine & Surgery7236 Stonerock Cir, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (321) 841-6444
St Cloud Medical Group1330 Budinger Ave Ste 101, Saint Cloud, FL 34769 Directions (407) 891-2940
Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital Women's Imaging Center2900 17th St Ste 4, Saint Cloud, FL 34769 Directions (407) 891-2940
- Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Fisher Is a super friendly, down to earth and straight forward doctor. He will sit with you for as long as it takes and explain things in detail to make sure you understand what needs to be done and won’t hesitate to go the extra mile to make sure you know he genuinely cares about you. Amazing experience and I wouldn’t trust anyone more with the health of my heart.
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology
Dr. Fisher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fisher has seen patients for Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Angina and Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fisher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fisher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fisher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fisher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fisher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.