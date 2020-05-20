See All General Dentists in Gainesville, FL
Overview

Dr. Patrick Fitzgerald, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Gainesville, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.

Dr. Fitzgerald works at University Family Dentistry in Gainesville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University Family Dentistry
    1310 NW 23rd Ave Ste A, Gainesville, FL 32605

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Amalgam Dental Fillings
Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Amalgam Dental Fillings

Abscess
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Amalgam Dental Fillings
Bad Taste in Mouth
Broken Tooth
Canker Sore
Cavity
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth
Clicking of Temporomandibular Joint
Composite Fillings
Cosmetic Procedure
Dental Bonding
Dental Bridge
Dental Cleaning
Dental Crown
Dental Disorders
Dental Hygiene Services
Dental Implant
Dental Injury
Dental Inlays
Dental Onlay
Dental Trauma
Denture Repair
Gingivitis
Grinding of Teeth
Gum Disease
Halitosis
Loose Teeth
Lower Dentures
Misaligned Teeth
Mouth Conditions
Non-Surgical Gum Treatment
Physical Examination
Plaque
  • View other providers who treat Plaque
Porcelain Veneers
Receding Gums
Restoration of Dental Implants
Root Canal
Root Planing
Sensitive Teeth
Simple Tooth Extractions
Stained Teeth
Swollen Gums
Teeth Extraction
Teeth Scaling
Teeth Whitening
Tempormandibular Joint Pain
Tender Gums
Tooth Abrasion
Tooth Abscess
Tooth Attrition
Tooth Damage
Tooth Decay
Tooth Demineralization
Tooth Discoloration
Tooth Loss
Tooth Malformation
Tooth-Conserving Dentistry
Toothache
Ultrasonic Dental Cleaning
Upper Dentures
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Florida Combined Life
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 20, 2020
    Oh wow, what a wonderful dental care facility! I was blessed to have chosen Dr. Patrick Fitzgerald as my new dentist, and especially during this pandemic as he got me in an tended to my dental needs. Dr. Fitzgerald and his staff are very attentive and extremely warm and friendly. I was treated very well there and Daniel was awesome making me feel comfortable trying to make me laugh, thank you Daniel, and thank you Dr. Fitzgerald. One of the receptionists saw me looking at the orchids in the reception area and she said yes they are real, beautiful orchids and Dr. Fitzgerald takes good care of them, they are spectacular, any dentist that can raise orchids with care can take care of my teeth! I recommend this dental facility for all of your dental needs.
    Karen W. — May 20, 2020
    About Dr. Patrick Fitzgerald, DMD

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1619327830
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Good Samaritan Medical Center
    • HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
    • HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
    • Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center

