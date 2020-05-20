Dr. Patrick Fitzgerald, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fitzgerald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Fitzgerald, DMD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Fitzgerald, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Gainesville, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Locations
University Family Dentistry1310 NW 23rd Ave Ste A, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 534-5693
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Florida Combined Life
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Oh wow, what a wonderful dental care facility! I was blessed to have chosen Dr. Patrick Fitzgerald as my new dentist, and especially during this pandemic as he got me in an tended to my dental needs. Dr. Fitzgerald and his staff are very attentive and extremely warm and friendly. I was treated very well there and Daniel was awesome making me feel comfortable trying to make me laugh, thank you Daniel, and thank you Dr. Fitzgerald. One of the receptionists saw me looking at the orchids in the reception area and she said yes they are real, beautiful orchids and Dr. Fitzgerald takes good care of them, they are spectacular, any dentist that can raise orchids with care can take care of my teeth! I recommend this dental facility for all of your dental needs.
About Dr. Patrick Fitzgerald, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
