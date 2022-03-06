Overview of Dr. Patrick Fitzgerald, MD

Dr. Patrick Fitzgerald, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine|Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.



Dr. Fitzgerald works at Pomerado Medical Center in Poway, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Nosebleed, Sinusitis and Laryngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.