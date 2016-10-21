Dr. Fitzsimmons has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patrick Fitzsimmons, MD
Overview of Dr. Patrick Fitzsimmons, MD
Dr. Patrick Fitzsimmons, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Northwestern University.
Dr. Fitzsimmons' Office Locations
- 1 2505 Samaritan Dr Ste 306, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 358-2822
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fitzsimmons is the only psychiatrist who has made a significant improvement in my life. Thank you, Doctor!
About Dr. Patrick Fitzsimmons, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fitzsimmons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fitzsimmons. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fitzsimmons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fitzsimmons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fitzsimmons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.