Dr. Patrick Flaharty, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (406)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Patrick Flaharty, MD

Dr. Patrick Flaharty, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Flaharty works at Azul Cosmetic Surgery and Medical Spa in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharoplasty and Eyelid Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Flaharty's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Azul Cosmetic Surgery and Medical Spa
    13470 Parker Commons Blvd Ste 101, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 382-5409

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Gulf Coast Medical Center
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blepharoplasty
Eyelid Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Blepharoplasty
Eyelid Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test

Treatment frequency



Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bellafill  Chevron Icon
Belotero® Injection Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chin Implant Chevron Icon
CO2 Laser Treatment for Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Xeomin® Injection Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dermaplaning Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysport Injection Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Fraxel Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
HydraFacial Chevron Icon
Injection Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Voluma® Injection Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Oculoplastic Surgery Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Perlane® Injection Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Sculptra™ Injection Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 406 ratings
    Patient Ratings (406)
    5 Star
    (396)
    4 Star
    (10)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 25, 2023
    Starting with my pre-op, and my post operative appointments, all of my questions have been answered sometimes before asking them! I was very well informed.
    Anonymous — Jan 25, 2023
    About Dr. Patrick Flaharty, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1801975412
    Education & Certifications

    • Facial Cosmetic Surgery
    • Wills Eye Hospital
    • William Beaumont Hospital, Ophthalmology
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    • Kalamazoo College
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Flaharty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flaharty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Flaharty has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Flaharty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Flaharty works at Azul Cosmetic Surgery and Medical Spa in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Dr. Flaharty’s profile.

    Dr. Flaharty has seen patients for Blepharoplasty and Eyelid Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flaharty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    406 patients have reviewed Dr. Flaharty. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flaharty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flaharty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flaharty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

