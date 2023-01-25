Dr. Patrick Flaharty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flaharty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Flaharty, MD
Overview of Dr. Patrick Flaharty, MD
Dr. Patrick Flaharty, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Flaharty works at
Dr. Flaharty's Office Locations
-
1
Azul Cosmetic Surgery and Medical Spa13470 Parker Commons Blvd Ste 101, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (239) 382-5409
Hospital Affiliations
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Flaharty?
Starting with my pre-op, and my post operative appointments, all of my questions have been answered sometimes before asking them! I was very well informed.
About Dr. Patrick Flaharty, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English, French
- 1801975412
Education & Certifications
- Facial Cosmetic Surgery
- Wills Eye Hospital
- William Beaumont Hospital, Ophthalmology
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Kalamazoo College
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flaharty has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flaharty accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Flaharty using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Flaharty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flaharty works at
Dr. Flaharty has seen patients for Blepharoplasty and Eyelid Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flaharty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Flaharty speaks French.
406 patients have reviewed Dr. Flaharty. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flaharty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flaharty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flaharty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.