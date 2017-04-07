Overview

Dr. Patrick Flaherty III, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Flaherty III works at Arkansas Heart Hospital Clinic in Little Rock, AR with other offices in Searcy, AR, Russellville, AR and Conway, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.