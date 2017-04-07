Dr. Patrick Flaherty III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flaherty III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Flaherty III, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Flaherty III, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Flaherty III works at
Locations
-
1
Arkansas Heart Hospital Clinic7 Shackleford West Blvd, Little Rock, AR 72211 Directions (501) 664-5860
-
2
Arkansas Heart Hospital Clinic - Searcy205 E Race Ave, Searcy, AR 72143 Directions (501) 268-9869
-
3
Medical Billing of Arkansas LLC209 S Portland Ave, Russellville, AR 72801 Directions (479) 967-0690
-
4
Arkansas Heart Hospital Clinic - Conway605 Dave Ward Dr Ste 105, Conway, AR 72034 Directions (501) 664-5860
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Flaherty III?
Dr. Flaherty has been my cardiologist from day 1. From my first visit with indications of heart problems he has been caring and extremely competent. Dr. Flaherty's thorough examinations and his ability to listen closely to my reports of how I'm feeling has led to finding and correcting problems before they manifest themselves in something more serious. His ability to read my symptoms and take prompt action has prevented me from having a heart attack even though I have coronary disease.
About Dr. Patrick Flaherty III, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1740273184
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flaherty III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flaherty III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flaherty III works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Flaherty III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flaherty III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flaherty III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flaherty III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.