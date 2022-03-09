See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Charleston, SC
Dr. Patrick Flume, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.2 (9)
Charleston, SC
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Patrick Flume, MD

Dr. Patrick Flume, MD is a Pulmonologist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.

Dr. Flume works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Bronchiectasis, Acute Bronchitis and Mycobacterial Lung Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Flume's Office Locations

    MUSC Health Rutledge Tower
    135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bronchiectasis
Acute Bronchitis
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Bronchiectasis
Acute Bronchitis
Mycobacterial Lung Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 09, 2022
    He is very knowledgeable, reassuring, and very patient during his visits. Dr. Flume is an excellent leader and researcher.
    — Mar 09, 2022
    About Dr. Patrick Flume, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1013011899
    Education & Certifications

    • University Hospital S Tx Med Center|University Of Nc Hosps
    • University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center
    • Trident Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Flume, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flume is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Flume has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Flume has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Flume works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Flume’s profile.

    Dr. Flume has seen patients for Bronchiectasis, Acute Bronchitis and Mycobacterial Lung Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flume on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Flume. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flume.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flume, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flume appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

