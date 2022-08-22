Dr. Patrick Flynn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flynn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Flynn, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Patrick Flynn, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY.
Pediatric Cardiology - Upper East Side525 East 68th Street F677, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Pediatric Cardiology - Lower Manhattan156 William Street 7th Floor, New York, NY 10038 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
Doctor Patrick Flynn is a wonderful Pediatrician, each annual visit was something to look forward to. He is very friendly, as he introduces his staff members to his patients to have them practice finding and listening to the patient's heartbeat. He has a beautiful sense of humor and a calming atmosphere. He is very clear and concise in explaining his findings and gives helpful suggestions to his patients regarding the next steps they can take with their health as well as recommending them to others who can also help. Overall he is a wonderful human being.
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1235226317
- Pediatric Cardiology
Dr. Flynn has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Murmur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flynn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Flynn speaks Spanish.
