Overview of Dr. Patrick Foley, MD

Dr. Patrick Foley, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.



Dr. Foley works at CHI Memorial Urology Specialists Holtzclaw in Chattanooga, TN with other offices in Stuart, FL and Port Saint Lucie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.