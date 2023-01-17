Dr. Patrick Foye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Foye, MD
Overview of Dr. Patrick Foye, MD
Dr. Patrick Foye, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with University Hospital.
Dr. Foye works at
Dr. Foye's Office Locations
Rutgers Health Interventional Pain Medicine90 Bergen St, Newark, NJ 07103 Directions (973) 972-2802
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Like many of his patients, I flew in from out of state to see Dr. Foye. I had seen numerous other doctors over 2+ years in an effort to find answers to my tailbone pain. After reviewing the information I submitted, and ordering his own x-rays, he diagnosed the issue and initiated treatment. His explanation and treatment approach make perfect sense. Dr. Foye, and his staff (including the x-ray department) accommodated my tight time schedule, but did not rush the evaluation or treatment process and answered all of my questions. Dr. Foye is not only a recognized expert in his field, he is very approachable and clearly cares very much about individual patient care - a rare combination. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Patrick Foye, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1013942853
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foye has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Foye accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foye works at
Dr. Foye has seen patients for Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy and Peripheral Nerve Block, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foye on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Foye. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foye.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.