Overview of Dr. Patrick Foye, MD

Dr. Patrick Foye, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with University Hospital.



Dr. Foye works at Rutgers Health Interventional Pain Medicine in Newark, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy and Peripheral Nerve Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.