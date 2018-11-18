Dr. Patrick Fratellone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fratellone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Fratellone, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Fratellone, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George`s University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
Locations
Tlc Laser Eye Centers Manhattan115 E 57th St Fl 16, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 421-3202
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
When I lived in Queens N.Y.C. he was my doctor who got me off two prescription drugs,Zocor and Benicar.I found him to be warm,friendly and above all an excellent doctor. Julie Rosenberg
About Dr. Patrick Fratellone, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851347173
Education & Certifications
- The Mount Vernon Hospital
- Saint George`s University / School of Medicine
- State University of Stony Brook New York - B.A. in Humanities
Dr. Fratellone speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Fratellone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fratellone.
