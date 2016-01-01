Dr. Patrick Gatmaitan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gatmaitan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Gatmaitan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Patrick Gatmaitan, MD
Dr. Patrick Gatmaitan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from OAKLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital and Gulf Breeze Hospital.
Dr. Gatmaitan's Office Locations
The Hand Center at Florida Bone and Joint Specialists4012 N 9th Ave, Pensacola, FL 32503 Directions (850) 444-4777Tuesday7:30am - 11:30amThursday7:30am - 11:30am
Sacred Heart Hospital Pensacola5151 N 9th Ave, Pensacola, FL 32504 Directions (850) 416-7000
Baptist Health Care1000 W Moreno St, Pensacola, FL 32501 Directions (850) 434-4011
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital
- Gulf Breeze Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Patrick Gatmaitan, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Filipino and French
Education & Certifications
- OAKLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gatmaitan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gatmaitan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gatmaitan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gatmaitan has seen patients for Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair, Hiatal Hernia and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gatmaitan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gatmaitan speaks Filipino and French.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gatmaitan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gatmaitan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gatmaitan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gatmaitan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.