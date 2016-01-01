Overview of Dr. Patrick Gatmaitan, MD

Dr. Patrick Gatmaitan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from OAKLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital and Gulf Breeze Hospital.



Dr. Gatmaitan works at Steven C. Kronlage, MD PA in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair, Hiatal Hernia and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.