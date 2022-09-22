Overview of Dr. Patrick Gibbons, MD

Dr. Patrick Gibbons, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Salem, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center and St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Gibbons works at LewisGale Physicians Orthopedics - Knotbreak Rd in Salem, VA with other offices in Midlothian, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Ear Ache and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.