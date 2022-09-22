Dr. Patrick Gibbons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gibbons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Gibbons, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Patrick Gibbons, MD
Dr. Patrick Gibbons, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Salem, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center and St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Gibbons works at
Dr. Gibbons' Office Locations
LewisGale Physicians Orthopedics - Knotbreak Rd101 Knotbreak Rd, Salem, VA 24153 Directions (540) 444-4020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Commonwealth Ear Nose and Throat Specialists PC1 Park West Cir Ste 200, Midlothian, VA 23114 Directions (804) 378-7443
Commonwealth Ear Nose & Throat Specialists PC14051 St Francis Blvd Ste 2211, Midlothian, VA 23114 Directions (804) 378-7443
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicare
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Was a pleasure meeting Dr. Gibbons today. He was very gentle with my exam and compassionately listened to my fears. He was able to diagnose me(generally) on this first visit which helped lower my anxiety while I await a scan and biopsy that will provide me a definitive treatment plan. Wait time was minimal upon arrival. Front desk staff extremely warm and friendly. Thank You.
About Dr. Patrick Gibbons, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1336142124
Education & Certifications
- Vcu/McV
- University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
- The Johns Hopkins Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gibbons has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gibbons accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gibbons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gibbons works at
Dr. Gibbons has seen patients for Vertigo, Ear Ache and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gibbons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gibbons speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Gibbons. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gibbons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gibbons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gibbons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.