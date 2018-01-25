Dr. Patrick Ginn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ginn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Ginn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrick Ginn, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Diego and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Clovis Community Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Ginn works at
Locations
-
1
Digestive Disease Consultants1187 E Herndon Ave Ste 106, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 433-6000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ginn?
Dr. Ginn has performed an endoscopy 3 time over the last 20 years. The first time I had lost 50 lbs and was very sick with a very serious ulcer that two other Gastroenterology Drs. were unable to find, At the time, I felt like I was dying.. Dr. Ginn took the time to meet with me after normal office hours, and was able to arrange for an endoscopy the very next day. He was able to fine the ulcer and began treatment, and I healed up very fast.
About Dr. Patrick Ginn, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1790799864
Education & Certifications
- V A Central California Healthcare System
- Vly Med Ctr
- University of California School of Medicine - San Diego
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ginn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ginn using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ginn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ginn works at
Dr. Ginn has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ginn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ginn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ginn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ginn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ginn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.