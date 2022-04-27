See All Neurosurgeons in Corpus Christi, TX
Dr. Patrick Gleason, MD

Neurosurgery
Dr. Patrick Gleason, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest and Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area.

Dr. Gleason works at Neurosurgery of Corpus Christi in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Lumbar Spine Fracture, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gleason's Office Locations

    Neurosurgery of Corpus Christi
    3240 Fort Worth St Ste 104, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 268-3151

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
  • Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area

Lumbar Spine Fracture
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 27, 2022
    I went to Dr. Gleason hardly able to move and with all the care one person can give another he did surgery and the pain is gone.
    Mark F. — Apr 27, 2022
    About Dr. Patrick Gleason, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English
    • 1629030804
    Education & Certifications

    • Brigham and Womens Hospital|Children's Hospital of Boston
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center|Harvard Medical School
    • Harvard Medical School
