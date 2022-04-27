Overview of Dr. Patrick Gleason, MD

Dr. Patrick Gleason, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest and Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area.



Dr. Gleason works at Neurosurgery of Corpus Christi in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Lumbar Spine Fracture, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.