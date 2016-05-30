Overview of Dr. Patrick Godwin, MD

Dr. Patrick Godwin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Roxboro, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Person Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Godwin works at North State Medical Center in Roxboro, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.