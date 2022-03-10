Dr. Patrick Goleski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goleski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Goleski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Patrick Goleski, MD
Dr. Patrick Goleski, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bremerton, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.
Dr. Goleski works at
Dr. Goleski's Office Locations
Harrison HealthPartners Cardiovascular Consultants Bremerton2709 Hemlock St Ste 200, Bremerton, WA 98310 Directions
Franciscan Cardiothoracic Surgery Associates at St. Michael1950 NW Myhre Rd # 3, Silverdale, WA 98383 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Goleski performed a stent procedure that was considered higher risk and I went great. He took his time explaining before the procedure and showed the results in a good follow up visit. At times his initial explanation was a bit technical but he always answered any questions so that I was confident in what he was doing and the results.
About Dr. Patrick Goleski, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- Male
- 1588989032
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goleski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Goleski using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Goleski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goleski has seen patients for Heart Disease, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Coronary Angioplasty and Atherectomy and Stent, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goleski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Goleski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goleski.
