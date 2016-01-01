Dr. Patrick Gomella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gomella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Gomella, MD
Overview of Dr. Patrick Gomella, MD
Dr. Patrick Gomella, MD is an Urology Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Jefferson Abington Hospital, Jefferson Lansdale Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Gomella's Office Locations
Jefferson Urology Associates1245 Highland Ave Ste 302, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Patrick Gomella, MD
- Urology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1093058315
Education & Certifications
- National Cancer Institute, National Institutes Of Health
- George Washington University Medical and Health Science Center
- Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University
- The Pennsylvania State University - Main Campus
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gomella accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
