Dr. Patrick Gomella, MD

Urology
Map Pin Small Abington, PA
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Patrick Gomella, MD

Dr. Patrick Gomella, MD is an Urology Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Jefferson Abington Hospital, Jefferson Lansdale Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Gomella works at Jefferson Urology Associates in Abington, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gomella's Office Locations

    Jefferson Urology Associates
    1245 Highland Ave Ste 302, Abington, PA 19001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cystoscopy Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Patrick Gomella, MD

    • Urology
    • 10 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1093058315
    Education & Certifications

    • National Cancer Institute, National Institutes Of Health
    • George Washington University Medical and Health Science Center
    • Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University
    • The Pennsylvania State University - Main Campus
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Abington Hospital
    • Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Gomella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gomella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gomella accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Gomella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gomella works at Jefferson Urology Associates in Abington, PA. View the full address on Dr. Gomella’s profile.

    Dr. Gomella has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomella.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gomella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gomella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

