Dr. Patrick Grablin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grablin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Grablin, MD
Overview of Dr. Patrick Grablin, MD
Dr. Patrick Grablin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in The Villages, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala.
Dr. Grablin works at
Dr. Grablin's Office Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Multispecialty at The Oaks8550 NE 138th Ln Bldg 400, The Villages, FL 32159 Directions (352) 674-4135
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Ocala
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grablin?
I was referred o Dr. Grablin for posable rotator cuff problem. I was able to see him quickly. He review my MRI and determined it was not my rotator cuff. He was very polite and professional.
About Dr. Patrick Grablin, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1699777516
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Mem Hosp/Jackson Hlth, Orthopedic Surgery
- Jackson Mem Hosp/Univ Miami
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- University of Colorado
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grablin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grablin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grablin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grablin works at
Dr. Grablin has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grablin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Grablin speaks Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Grablin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grablin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grablin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grablin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.