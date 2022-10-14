Dr. Patrick Griffith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griffith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Griffith, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They graduated from UMKC School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.
Pain Source Solutions, Inc.2790 Clay Edwards Dr, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Griffith?
He always educates me and makes me laugh enough when I don't want to! He cares about his patients and takes the time so you understand what he means, but he is usually straight to the point.
About Dr. Patrick Griffith, MD
- Pain Management
- English
- Male
- 1366524076
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Hospital
- UMKC School of Medicine
- Anesthesiology
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Griffith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Griffith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Griffith using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Griffith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Griffith works at
Dr. Griffith has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Griffith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griffith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griffith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.