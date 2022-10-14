Overview of Dr. Patrick Griffith, MD

Dr. Patrick Griffith, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They graduated from UMKC School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.



Dr. Griffith works at Pain Source Solutions, Inc. in North Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.