Dr. Patrick Grogan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Patrick Grogan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences.
Neurology Associates PA255 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 211, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 656-2333
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Referred by Dr. Alvarez for EMG and other studies. Excellent care, takes time to listen to you and thoroughly thinks through the possibilities re: diagnoses. Office staff is friendly and timely. I felt heard and taken seriously. As a woman who deals with bias in medicine too often, I truly appreciate this. Highly recommend Dr. Grogan. He will approach your case with genuine curiosity and compassion.
- Neurology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1801815147
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
