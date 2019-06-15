Dr. Guthrie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patrick Guthrie, MD
Overview of Dr. Patrick Guthrie, MD
Dr. Patrick Guthrie, MD is an Urology Specialist in Zephyrhills, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Decatur Morgan Hospital and Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. Guthrie works at
Dr. Guthrie's Office Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Urology at East Pasco7050 Gall Blvd, Zephyrhills, FL 33541 Directions (813) 779-1209
Hospital Affiliations
- Decatur Morgan Hospital
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana

Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely the best. Makes you feel like he cares for you like were a family member. Extremely patient as my wife and I can testify. We feel blessed to have him for my doctor
About Dr. Patrick Guthrie, MD
- Urology
- 10 years of experience
- English

Education & Certifications
- EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guthrie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guthrie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guthrie has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guthrie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Guthrie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guthrie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guthrie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guthrie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.