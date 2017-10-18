Dr. Patrick Haley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Haley, MD
Overview of Dr. Patrick Haley, MD
Dr. Patrick Haley, MD is an Urology Specialist in Denver, CO.
Dr. Haley works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Haley's Office Locations
-
1
Patrick D Haley M.d. PC4545 E 9th Ave Ste 380, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 963-0419
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haley?
He was good at dealing with my problems and excellent at explaining the problem and what needed to be done. One of the best urologists I have ever had.
About Dr. Patrick Haley, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1619916210
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wisconsin-Madison
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haley works at
Dr. Haley has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Haley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.