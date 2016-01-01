Dr. Hall has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patrick Hall, MD
Overview of Dr. Patrick Hall, MD
Dr. Patrick Hall, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Elmer and Inspira Medical Center Vineland.
Dr. Hall works at
Dr. Hall's Office Locations
-
1
Voorhees200 Bowman Dr Ste D285, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (609) 953-7145
-
2
Advanced ENT239 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Ste 265, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions (856) 602-4000
-
3
Advanced ENT620 N Broad St, Woodbury, NJ 08096 Directions (856) 602-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Inspira Medical Center Elmer
- Inspira Medical Center Vineland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Health Net
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Patrick Hall, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1194725143
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida- Dr. Richard Farrior- facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery|University Of South Florida-Dr. Richard Farrior-Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- U South Fla Coll Med
- U South Fla Coll Med|University South Fla College Med
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Hall works at
