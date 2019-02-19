Dr. Patrick Hartsell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hartsell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Hartsell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Patrick Hartsell, MD
Dr. Patrick Hartsell, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Hartsell's Office Locations
Peripheral Vascular Associates9153 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 614-7414Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hartsell installed a stent to correct my aortic aneurism. The results were northing short of a miracle. From the initial diagnosis to the procedure and health care after the procedure, Dr. Hartsell could not have been a better physician.
About Dr. Patrick Hartsell, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1689679151
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- Scott & White Memorial Hospital
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- University of Texas / Austin Campus

