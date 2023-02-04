Dr. Patrick Hawkes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hawkes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Hawkes, MD
Overview of Dr. Patrick Hawkes, MD
Dr. Patrick Hawkes, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Billings, MT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids, Mercyone Dubuque Medical Center, UnityPoint Health - Finley Hospital, UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital and University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.
Dr. Hawkes' Office Locations
Billings Plastic Surgery PC2510 17TH ST W, Billings, MT 59102 Directions (406) 245-3238
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids
- Mercyone Dubuque Medical Center
- UnityPoint Health - Finley Hospital
- UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital
- University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hawkes and his staff did an amazing job from the very first day I walked into his office. He made me feel comfortable and at ease from the beginning. Not only an excellent surgeon, very compassionate and humble. He always took the time to listen to all my needs and questions. Would highly recommend.
About Dr. Patrick Hawkes, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
- Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
