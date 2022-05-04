Overview of Dr. Patrick Hayden, MD

Dr. Patrick Hayden, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Corbin, Baptist Health La Grange, Baptist Health Louisville, Norton Hospital and UofL Health - Mary & Elizabeth Hospital.



Dr. Hayden works at Nephrology Associates of Kentuckiana in Louisville, KY with other offices in Lagrange, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hyperkalemia and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.