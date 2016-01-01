Dr. Hayes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patrick Hayes, MD
Overview of Dr. Patrick Hayes, MD
Dr. Patrick Hayes, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / SAN ANTONIO.
Dr. Hayes' Office Locations
Elite Medical Wellness2802 HODGES ST, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Directions (337) 419-1873
Lake Charles Behavioral Health4105 Kirkman St, Lake Charles, LA 70607 Directions (337) 475-8022
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Patrick Hayes, MD
- Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / SAN ANTONIO
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hayes accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hayes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hayes has seen patients for Anxiety and Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hayes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hayes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hayes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hayes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.