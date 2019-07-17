Dr. Healey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patrick Healey, MD
Overview of Dr. Patrick Healey, MD
Dr. Patrick Healey, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Healey's Office Locations
Ascension Medical Group Center for Healthy Aging8424 Naab Rd Ste 1L Bldg 1, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 338-7780
Center For Healthy Aging8220 Naab Rd Ste 101, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 338-7780
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Patrick Healey, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1942283544
Education & Certifications
- University Nottingham
- St Vincent Hospital
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Wabash College
- Internal Medicine
