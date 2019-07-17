See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Patrick Healey, MD

Geriatric Medicine
3.0 (2)
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Patrick Healey, MD

Dr. Patrick Healey, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and IU Health Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Healey works at Ascension Medical Group Center for Healthy Aging in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Fever, Muscle Weakness and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Healey's Office Locations

    Ascension Medical Group Center for Healthy Aging
    8424 Naab Rd Ste 1L Bldg 1, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 338-7780
    Center For Healthy Aging
    8220 Naab Rd Ste 101, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 338-7780

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
  • IU Health Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fever
Muscle Weakness
Difficulty With Walking
Fever
Muscle Weakness
Difficulty With Walking

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fever Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 17, 2019
    I am sorry if I have asked questions that are not appreciated by Dr. Herr, but I am asking on behalf of my wife who can't seem to get past thinking she is blind because her cat has eaten her eyes out and her hair out. It is obvious to me that she isn't blind accept if it something she wants to be blind about. Dr. Herr wants to refer her to a Psychologist for she is beyond him and so must I. When reading through a book "The 36-Hour Day" and promised to have a social worker work with me for counseling and support, I have not been able to get the help becuase I cannot afford to pay for caregivers to come in so I can get the help needed. I am much pissed off knowing that no doctor which she goes to knows anything about Social Workers who can help in these situations. I married Diana in 1996 knowing she had SLE Lupus and had my employer, The United Methodist Church allow her to sign up promising she would be covered to only have her rejected for any insurance for any medication or doct
    — Jul 17, 2019
    About Dr. Patrick Healey, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942283544
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Nottingham
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • St Vincent Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Wabash College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Healey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Healey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Healey works at Ascension Medical Group Center for Healthy Aging in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Healey’s profile.

    Dr. Healey has seen patients for Fever, Muscle Weakness and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Healey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Healey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Healey.

