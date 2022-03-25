See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Patrick Hill, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Patrick Hill, MD

Dr. Patrick Hill, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Docs Surgical Hospital and Sierra View Medical Center.

Dr. Hill works at Beverly Hills Spine Surgery, Inc. in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Hill's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Beverly Hills Spine Surgery
    8436 W 3rd St Ste 800, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 746-5918
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • Docs Surgical Hospital
  • Sierra View Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 25, 2022
    Dr. Hill is simply UuHmaZing! I highly recommend seeing Dr.Hill if you have neck or back pain/problems. Dr. Hill takes his time to thoroughly explain any and all questions when having a procedure/surgery or explaining where and why you’re experiencing pain. His care is remarkable before and after surgery! You know you’re in excellent hands with Dr. Hill and that eases a lot of the fears in needing surgery! Dr. Hill communicates directly with you and his office is fast in response whether it’s scheduling or answering questions! Everyone you come into contact with in his office is awesome!
    Crystal Flores — Mar 25, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Patrick Hill, MD
    About Dr. Patrick Hill, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • 1336565977
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Hill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hill has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hill works at Beverly Hills Spine Surgery, Inc. in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hill’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hill.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

