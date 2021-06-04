Overview of Dr. Patrick Horan, MD

Dr. Patrick Horan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL.



Dr. Horan works at Westchase Orthopaedics & Rehabilitation in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.