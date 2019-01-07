Overview of Dr. Patrick Horn, MD

Dr. Patrick Horn, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Horn works at Hope Community Services Inc in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder, Adjustment Disorder and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.