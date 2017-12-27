Dr. Patrick Hsu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hsu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Hsu, MD
Overview of Dr. Patrick Hsu, MD
Dr. Patrick Hsu, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with M. D. Anderson Cancer Center|Umdnj-Robert Wood Johnson
Dr. Hsu works at
Dr. Hsu's Office Locations
-
1
Memorial Plastic Surgery Group8731 Katy Fwy Ste 500, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (832) 307-2127Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hsu?
I have been seeing Dr. Hsu for a DIEP flap procedure and reconstruction after having breast cancer for the second time. Dr. Hsu discussed realistic goals and has exceeded my expectations. My journey with Dr. Hsu during this process has been easier due to his compassion, attention to detail, and ability to discuss the process/procedure so that I could understand every aspect His staff is also friendly and welcoming.
About Dr. Patrick Hsu, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1790952356
Education & Certifications
- M. D. Anderson Cancer Center|Umdnj-Robert Wood Johnson
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hsu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hsu accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hsu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hsu works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Hsu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hsu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hsu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hsu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.