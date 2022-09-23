Dr. Patrick Hsu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hsu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Hsu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrick Hsu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their fellowship with Cedars Sinai Medical Center
Dr. Hsu works at
Locations
Nevada Cardiology Associates3150 N Tenaya Way Ste 460, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 233-1000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Maryland3201 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 400, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Directions (702) 796-7150
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I just love Dr Hsu. He takes his time with you and he listens to your issues. I would highly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Patrick Hsu, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Chinese
- 1962405027
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hsu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hsu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hsu has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Mitral Valve Regurgitation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hsu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hsu speaks Chinese.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hsu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hsu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hsu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hsu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.