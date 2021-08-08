Overview of Dr. Patrick Huck, MD

Dr. Patrick Huck, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Willoughby, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center.



Dr. Huck works at Lake Health General Surgery SOM Center in Willoughby, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.