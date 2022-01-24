See All Psychiatrists in Leawood, KS
Dr. Patrick Hughes, MD

Psychiatry
3.7 (40)
Map Pin Small Leawood, KS
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Patrick Hughes, MD

Dr. Patrick Hughes, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hughes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    8340 Mission Rd Ste 201, Leawood, KS 66206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 648-2892
  2. 2
    Psychiatric & Family Services
    8700 State Line Rd Ste 310, Leawood, KS 66206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 648-2892

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation

Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Jan 24, 2022
    Dr. Hughes is a miracle worker! I couldn't sleep. couldn't eat, and suffered mania of pacing throughout my house nonstop for hours on end with extreme high anxiety and depression; I couldn't even function with daily routine things or go to the grocery store. I was scared to start with a new doctor and experimenting with meds to see what would work. Dr. Hughes worked closely with me over a couple month period on a weekly basis and he was able to successfully change my meds to where I now can sleep, eat, and function!! I am now working outside the house as a manager and I am happier and healthier than I've ever been. This could not have happened without Dr. Hughes caring and expert treatment. I would highly recommend Dr. Hughes for anyone who is struggling with mental issues, especially if you are having very difficult issues. No words can truly tell how much I respect and appreciate what Dr. Hughes has done for me and how he changed my life.
    Photo: Dr. Patrick Hughes, MD
    About Dr. Patrick Hughes, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598790909
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Hughes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hughes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hughes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hughes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hughes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

