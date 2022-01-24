Dr. Patrick Hughes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hughes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Hughes, MD
Overview of Dr. Patrick Hughes, MD
Dr. Patrick Hughes, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hughes' Office Locations
- 1 8340 Mission Rd Ste 201, Leawood, KS 66206 Directions (913) 648-2892
Psychiatric & Family Services8700 State Line Rd Ste 310, Leawood, KS 66206 Directions (913) 648-2892
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hughes is a miracle worker! I couldn't sleep. couldn't eat, and suffered mania of pacing throughout my house nonstop for hours on end with extreme high anxiety and depression; I couldn't even function with daily routine things or go to the grocery store. I was scared to start with a new doctor and experimenting with meds to see what would work. Dr. Hughes worked closely with me over a couple month period on a weekly basis and he was able to successfully change my meds to where I now can sleep, eat, and function!! I am now working outside the house as a manager and I am happier and healthier than I've ever been. This could not have happened without Dr. Hughes caring and expert treatment. I would highly recommend Dr. Hughes for anyone who is struggling with mental issues, especially if you are having very difficult issues. No words can truly tell how much I respect and appreciate what Dr. Hughes has done for me and how he changed my life.
About Dr. Patrick Hughes, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hughes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hughes accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes.
