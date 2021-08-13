Overview

Dr. Patrick Hung, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Hung works at Gilford Medical Center in Greensboro, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.