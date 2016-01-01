Dr. Patrick Hunter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hunter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Hunter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Patrick Hunter, MD
Dr. Patrick Hunter, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orlando, FL. They completed their residency with Tripler Army Med Center
Dr. Hunter works at
Dr. Hunter's Office Locations
Childrens Health Alliance LLC9145 Narcoossee Rd Ste 103, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (407) 243-2040
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Patrick Hunter, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1952384810
Education & Certifications
- Tripler Army Med Center
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hunter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hunter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hunter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hunter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hunter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.