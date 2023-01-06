Dr. Patrick Hurlbut, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hurlbut is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Hurlbut, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Patrick Hurlbut, MD
Dr. Patrick Hurlbut, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus, CHI Health St. Elizabeth, Fillmore County Hospital, Thayer County Health Services and Warren Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Hurlbut works at
Dr. Hurlbut's Office Locations
-
1
Prairie Shoulder Elbow and Hand Center PC4130 Pioneer Woods Dr Ste 1, Lincoln, NE 68506 Directions (402) 489-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryan East Campus
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth
- Fillmore County Hospital
- Thayer County Health Services
- Warren Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Medicare
- Medico
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hurlbut?
I am grateful for Dr. Hurlbut and his staff, especially my physical therapist, Erica Heiman. The injury caused to my finger by a hedge trimmer accident was traumatic for me, but I was immediately reassured that all would be fine when I met with Dr. Hurlbut. His willingness to take time with me and explain the damage that was done and the surgical repair required was so helpful. He and Erica were always just a phone call or a text message away when I had questions or concerns and their timely responses were extraordinary - to say the least. I have never witnessed such genuine compassion, care and concern from health care staff as I did with them. My finger is not 100% functional, but I am fortunate to still have my finger and to have it functioning as well as it is. This is due to Dr. Hurlbut and Erica. Praise be to God for them!
About Dr. Patrick Hurlbut, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1225060015
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota|University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
- University Vt College Med
- U Vt Coll Med|University Vt College Med
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hurlbut has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hurlbut accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hurlbut has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hurlbut works at
Dr. Hurlbut has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hurlbut on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Hurlbut. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hurlbut.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hurlbut, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hurlbut appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.