Overview of Dr. Patrick Hurley, MD

Dr. Patrick Hurley, MD is an Urology Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Hurley works at Michigan Healthcare Professionals PC in Novi, MI with other offices in Farmington Hills, MI and Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.