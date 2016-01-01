Dr. Patrick Hurley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hurley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Hurley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Patrick Hurley, MD
Dr. Patrick Hurley, MD is an Urology Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Dr. Hurley works at
Dr. Hurley's Office Locations
-
1
Michigan Healthcare Professionals PC26850 Providence Pkwy Ste 360, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 569-4897
- 2 32255 Northwestern Hwy Ste 105, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 569-4897
-
3
Providence Hospital16001 W 9 Mile Rd, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 849-3000
-
4
Michigan Urological Institute22250 Providence Dr Ste 203, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 569-4897
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hurley?
About Dr. Patrick Hurley, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1508819681
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hurley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hurley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hurley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hurley works at
Dr. Hurley has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hurley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hurley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hurley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hurley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hurley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.