Dr. Patrick Ireland, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Patrick Ireland, MD
Dr. Patrick Ireland, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Wake Forest University Bowman Gray School of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with Potomac Valley Hospital, Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic and Winchester Medical Center.
Dr. Ireland's Office Locations
Virginia Brain & Spine Center1818 Amherst St, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 450-0072
Hospital Affiliations
- Potomac Valley Hospital
- Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic
- Winchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I just had Lumbar Spinal Fusion on 27 January of 2022. Procedure was done at L3-L4. So far it has been very successful. I was released 2 days after surgery with just the normal pain from the incision. I didn’t need Cane or Walker after surgery. Pain pills about 10 days. I had follow up at 6 weeks and all is well. I’m walking 2-3 miles per day with little pain. I would strongly recommend Dr Ireland to anyone in need of Spinal Fusion. 5 stars!
About Dr. Patrick Ireland, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1164402368
Education & Certifications
- Strong Mem Hsp U Rochester, Neurological Surgery Strong Mem Hsp U Rochester, General Surgery
- Wake Forest University Bowman Gray School of Medicine - M.D.
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Ireland works at
