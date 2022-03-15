See All Neurosurgeons in Winchester, VA
Dr. Patrick Ireland, MD

Neurosurgery
4.0 (29)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Patrick Ireland, MD

Dr. Patrick Ireland, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Wake Forest University Bowman Gray School of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with Potomac Valley Hospital, Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic and Winchester Medical Center.

Dr. Ireland works at Virginia Brain & Spine Center in Winchester, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ireland's Office Locations

    Virginia Brain & Spine Center
    Virginia Brain & Spine Center
1818 Amherst St, Winchester, VA 22601

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Potomac Valley Hospital
  • Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic
  • Winchester Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intervertebral Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Spinal Stenosis
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Spinal Stenosis

Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation, Adult Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Spine Disease Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • Virginia Health Network
    • Virginia Premier
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Mar 15, 2022
    I just had Lumbar Spinal Fusion on 27 January of 2022. Procedure was done at L3-L4. So far it has been very successful. I was released 2 days after surgery with just the normal pain from the incision. I didn’t need Cane or Walker after surgery. Pain pills about 10 days. I had follow up at 6 weeks and all is well. I’m walking 2-3 miles per day with little pain. I would strongly recommend Dr Ireland to anyone in need of Spinal Fusion. 5 stars!
    — Mar 15, 2022
    About Dr. Patrick Ireland, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164402368
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Strong Mem Hsp U Rochester, Neurological Surgery Strong Mem Hsp U Rochester, General Surgery
    Medical Education
    • Wake Forest University Bowman Gray School of Medicine - M.D.
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Ireland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ireland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ireland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ireland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ireland works at Virginia Brain & Spine Center in Winchester, VA. View the full address on Dr. Ireland’s profile.

    Dr. Ireland has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ireland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Ireland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ireland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ireland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ireland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

