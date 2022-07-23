Dr. Patrick Irwin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Irwin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Irwin, MD
Overview of Dr. Patrick Irwin, MD
Dr. Patrick Irwin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Westlake, OH.
Dr. Irwin's Office Locations
Robert Stern MD29101 Health Campus Dr Ste 155, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 925-5170
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital
- University Hospitals MacDonald Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr, Irwin was my surgeon for a cancerous kidney removal (nephrectomy). He spent whatever time was necessary to fully inform my wife and I of my condition, options, and recovery expectations. He is extremely courteous and knowledgeable. He is skilled as a surgeon, as my procedure and recovery proceeded as per a text book case. Every decision he made was for the best outcome in my case. I firmly and completely recommend Dr. Irwin.
About Dr. Patrick Irwin, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1326481128
Education & Certifications
- Urology
