Dr. Patrick Jost, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jost is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Jost, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Patrick Jost, MD
Dr. Patrick Jost, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center - Grafton.
Dr. Jost works at
Dr. Jost's Office Locations
-
1
Milwaukee Orthopedic Group LTD1218 W Kilbourn Ave Ste 301, Milwaukee, WI 53233 Directions (262) 243-9100
-
2
Milwaukee Orthopaedic Group Limited10586 N Port Washington Rd, Mequon, WI 53092 Directions (262) 243-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Medical Center - Grafton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jost?
Met Dr. Jost in June, 2020. He and his PA were thorough and touched on every detail of my knee issue. In November of 2020 I had my left knee replaced by Dr. Jost. Surgery went very well, he and his PA were attentive to every need I had and answered every question I had. Recovery has been amazing, and I love the after care I have received from him and his team. I am beyond grateful to have found such an amazing doctor!
About Dr. Patrick Jost, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1306013834
Education & Certifications
- Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Univ of WI Med Sch
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jost has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jost accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jost has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jost works at
Dr. Jost has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jost on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Jost. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jost.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jost, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jost appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.