Dr. Patrick Joyner, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (421)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Patrick Joyner, MD

Dr. Patrick Joyner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital, NCH Baker Downtown, NCH North Naples Hospital and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.

Dr. Joyner works at Neuroscience and Spine Associates, P.L. in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Fracture, Unicompartmental Hip Surgery and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Joyner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    N.a.s.a
    877 111th Ave N Ste 1, Naples, FL 34108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 594-8002
  2. 2
    Orthocollier
    1250 Pine Ridge Rd Ste 202, Naples, FL 34108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 325-1135
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lee Memorial Hospital
  • NCH Baker Downtown
  • NCH North Naples Hospital
  • Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Bone Scan Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Excision of Humerus Chevron Icon
Excision of Radius or Ulna Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hip Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Partial Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Periacetabular Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Revision of Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Tommy John Surgery Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 421 ratings
    Patient Ratings (421)
    5 Star
    (415)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 22, 2023
    Dr Joyner is the best. I trust him and he is extremely knowledgeable and he will listen to you. I definitely recommend him.
    Jessica S — Jan 22, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Patrick Joyner, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124285853
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Andrews Institute For Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Duke University
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Univeristy Of Florida
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Joyner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joyner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Joyner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Joyner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Joyner works at Neuroscience and Spine Associates, P.L. in Naples, FL. View the full address on Dr. Joyner’s profile.

    Dr. Joyner has seen patients for Hip Fracture, Unicompartmental Hip Surgery and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joyner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    421 patients have reviewed Dr. Joyner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joyner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joyner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joyner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

