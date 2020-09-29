Overview of Dr. Patrick Juneau, MD

Dr. Patrick Juneau, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Juneau works at Patrick A. Juneau, M.D. in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Herniated Disc and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.