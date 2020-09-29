Dr. Patrick Juneau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Juneau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Juneau, MD
Overview of Dr. Patrick Juneau, MD
Dr. Patrick Juneau, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Juneau works at
Dr. Juneau's Office Locations
-
1
Lafayette1103 Kaliste Saloom Rd, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 267-1319
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Pyramid Life
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Juneau?
Being very professional no time wasted comfortable atmosphere
About Dr. Patrick Juneau, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1275568297
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Women's Chldns Hosps Harvard
- Vanderbilt University
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- LSU
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Juneau has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Juneau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Juneau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Juneau works at
Dr. Juneau has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Herniated Disc and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Juneau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Juneau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Juneau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Juneau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Juneau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.