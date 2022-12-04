Overview of Dr. Patrick Kane, MD

Dr. Patrick Kane, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Cape May Court House, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Kane works at Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center in Cape May Court House, NJ with other offices in Mays Landing, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.