Overview

Dr. Patrick Kearney, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Durango, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Mercy Regional Medical Center and Southwest Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kearney works at Durango Family Medicine in Durango, CO with other offices in Bayfield, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.